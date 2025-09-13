'Vembu' on Aha Tamil: How to watch, cast, plot Entertainment Sep 13, 2025

"Vembu," a new Tamil social drama directed by Justin Prabhu, is now streaming on AhaTamil.

The film centers on Vembu, a young woman who dreams big—she wants to master martial arts and ace her government exams—but finds her ambitions challenged by family pressures and traditional expectations.

It's a heartfelt look at personal freedom, societal rules, and female autonomy.