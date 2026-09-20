Ritchson reveals former business partner's Cannes threat sparked suicide attempt
Entertainment
Alan Ritchson, known for playing Jack Reacher, recently shared a tough chapter from his life.
At Fan Expo Canada, he revealed that a former business partner threatened to accuse him of rape if he didn't meet her at her hotel in Cannes.
He refused, and the experience led to depression and even a suicide attempt.
Ritchson faces business collapse and divorce
The blackmail also caused major financial stress: Ritchson's business with the partner collapsed, and he had to hire legal help before finally settling the case.
All this came as Alan Ritchson and his wife Catherine announced that they were ending their 20-year marriage.
Despite everything, Ritchson is still busy on screen with Reacher and plays the lead character Jack Reacher.