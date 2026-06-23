Riteish Deshmukh snaps at 'Lock Upp' question on Salman, Sanjay
What's the story
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh recently lost his cool at the launch of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. When asked if he'd invite his friends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to the reality show, a reference to their past legal troubles, Deshmukh was visibly upset. He responded sharply: "Sabse pehle mujhe nahin lagta hai ki aapke sawal ka jawab deke main usko koi dignity dena chahunga (First of all, I don't think I'd like to dignify your question by answering it)."
Legal history
Why Khan, Dutt were mentioned in the first place
A mediaperson asked: "(Khan and Dutt) are your closest friends. Both have a lot of experience of lockup. So, would you like to get them in Netflix's Lock Upp? And how would you punish them?" To recall, Khan was sentenced to five years in jail in 2018 in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur court. Dutt, meanwhile, served a five-year sentence after being convicted under the Arms Act for illegal possession of weapons related to the 1993 bombings.
Role clarification
Deshmukh clarifies he has no role in selecting contestants
Deshmukh further clarified that he has no role in selecting the contestants for Lock Upp. He said, "I'll not bring them as my duty is to host. And as a host, I don't know about the inmates that would appear on the show." "Jo bhi guests aate hai Lock Upp mein, unse hum baat karte hai (We speak to every guest who comes on Lock Upp)."
Show insights
All about 'Lock Upp' Season 2
The second season of Lock Upp is titled Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Deshmukh and director Farah Khan are hosting this season, which will feature 14 celebrities as inmates in a controlled environment. The show premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player when it launched in 2022, but the new season is a collaboration between Netflix and Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd. It will premiere on Saturday.