Riteish Deshmukh snaps at 'Lock Upp' question on Salman, Sanjay

Legal history

Why Khan, Dutt were mentioned in the first place

A mediaperson asked: "(Khan and Dutt) are your closest friends. Both have a lot of experience of lockup. So, would you like to get them in Netflix's Lock Upp? And how would you punish them?" To recall, Khan was sentenced to five years in jail in 2018 in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case by a Jodhpur court. Dutt, meanwhile, served a five-year sentence after being convicted under the Arms Act for illegal possession of weapons related to the 1993 bombings.