Riteish's 'Raja Shivaji' among longest Indian films; check runtime

The upcoming historical drama Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh , has reportedly joined the elite club of films with a runtime exceeding three hours. The film's Marathi version clocks in at an impressive 195.05 minutes (3 hours, 15 minutes and 5 seconds), making it one of the longest Indian films to date, reported Bollywood Hungama. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given it a U/A 16+ certificate.

Lengthy lineage 'Animal,' 'Dhurandhar': Recent long movies that ruled box office The trend of lengthy films recently restarted with Animal (2023), which had a runtime of 203 minutes. It was followed by Pushpa 2 - The Rule (2024) at 200 minutes and Dhurandhar (2025) at 214 minutes. Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026) took it further with a staggering 229-minute runtime, while Border 2 (2026) joined the club at 199 minutes. All these films were huge grossers at the box office.

Censor process Minor cuts were required for the film Despite its lengthy runtime, Raja Shivaji only required two minor cuts during the censor process. The CBFC asked for a replacement of visuals depicting a young boy's throat being slit with an appropriate shot and the addition of audio for muted visuals. Other changes included clarifying the film's disclaimer, explaining the title choice, and providing documentation for historical references used in the film.

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