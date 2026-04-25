Riteish says 'cannot blind yourself to changes' amid 'Dhurandhar' success

Actor-filmmaker Riteish Deshmukh recently spoke about the changing dynamics of Hindi cinema in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. He discussed the success of Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which have brought a fresh narrative style to the industry. However, he also stressed that audience tastes are varied and can't be confined to one format.

Evolving cinema 'There is a different narrative, different stories, telling style...' When asked if films like Dhurandhar change the perception of other big-budget movies, Deshmukh said, "I think one has to be really cognizant of the changes happening around you. You cannot blind yourself to the changes." "And when something really works, something as fantastic as Dhurandhar or Dhurandhar The Revenge, and there is a different narrative, different stories, telling style, different approach, and a...new kind of a hero. So, it's always welcome. You feel thrilled about it."

Audience insights He also added that audience tastes are diverse Deshmukh stated, "I just feel that having said that...our audience is so vast and if there is a good story, they will come out and watch it." "If there is a particular film, I think it will be really limited on our part to think that only this kind of story or this kind of stuff is going to work." "Because when Dhurandhar came in, it was one of its kind...when Saiyaara came in, it was one of its kind."

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Benchmarks 'These films have set benchmarks for themselves...' Deshmukh added, "So, eventually all these films have set benchmarks for themselves, and also it goes to prove that, look at the larger picture." "Like we have audience who would love all these kind of cinemas." "So, we shouldn't limit ourselves to think that okay audience will like only this kind of cinema." "If you think that it's a good film and people have loved it, people come and watch it."

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