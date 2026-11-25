Ritesh Batra teases his next film with Saif Ali Khan
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Ritesh Batra, known for his international acclaim with his debut feature The Lunchbox (2013), is shooting his latest project, Long Years Ago, in Mumbai. The comedy film, set in 1991, features Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan along with Shabana Azmi and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. French actor Melanie Laurent, known for Inglourious Basterds and Now You See Me, also stars in the movie. The movie is being shot on a 35mm film camera instead of digital.
Casting insights
'I talked to Vidya and Melanie about working together'
Batra revealed that he had written the script for Long Years Ago a while ago and sent it to actors he admired.
"For a decade, I talked to Vidya and Melanie about working together. Saif fits in perfectly; he's funny and super smart," he said to the Hindustan Times.
He also revealed that Laurent was roped in after she read an email titled 'Dinner In Bombay.'
Upcoming ventures
Other projects Batra is currently working on
Apart from Long Years Ago, Batra is also developing a stage musical adaptation of The Lunchbox which will go to Broadway London next year.
He is working on March to the Sea starring Himesh Patel, who was part of The Odyssey.
Recently, he helmed the first two episodes of Unaccustomed Earth.