'Dug Dug' trailer: A motorcycle enchants villagers in comedy-mystery satire
What's the story
The trailer for Dug Dug, the debut film of Ritwik Pareek, was released on Sunday. The movie is a comedy-mystery satire that explores themes of faith and logic. The story revolves around a strange occurrence in a village where a deceased man's motorcycle is thought to grant wishes if devotees pray to it and offer alcohol. The film will be released on May 8.
Trailer highlights
Trailer showcases surreal visuals, whimsical tone
The trailer for Dug Dug was released by executive producers Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Vasan Bala. The film's whimsical tone is established through surreal visuals captured by DOP Aditya S Kumar. The story begins with a villager's mysterious, brutal death and the disappearance of his motorcycle from a police station, only to reappear at the same spot where he died.
Twitter Post
Here's the trailer
ANURAG KASHYAP - NIKKHIL ADVANI - VIKRAMADITYA MOTWANE - VASAN BALA UNITE TO BACK 'DUG DUG' – TRAILER OUT NOW – 8 MAY 2026 RELEASE... After a widely acclaimed run on the global festival circuit, filmmaker #RitwikPareek's comedy mystery satire #DugDug is set for its #India… pic.twitter.com/TV87VuajwM— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 26, 2026
Film's theme
Film explores commercialization of faith
Dug Dug delves into the commercialization of faith as word spreads about the bike's wish-granting abilities. The film is inspired by true events and follows how belief in the bike transforms into a full-blown religion. Produced by Bottle Rocket Pictures, headed by Prerna Pareek and Pareek, it will be released in Indian theaters in collaboration with Ranjan Singh's Flip Films.
Festival journey
'Dug Dug' has made waves internationally
After its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Dug Dug has been making waves on the international festival circuit. The film has been screened at various prestigious festivals, including the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Kerala.