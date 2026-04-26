'Dug Dug' trailer: A motorcycle enchants villagers in comedy-mystery satire

The trailer for Dug Dug, the debut film of Ritwik Pareek, was released on Sunday. The movie is a comedy-mystery satire that explores themes of faith and logic. The story revolves around a strange occurrence in a village where a deceased man's motorcycle is thought to grant wishes if devotees pray to it and offer alcohol. The film will be released on May 8.

Trailer highlights Trailer showcases surreal visuals, whimsical tone The trailer for Dug Dug was released by executive producers Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Vasan Bala. The film's whimsical tone is established through surreal visuals captured by DOP Aditya S Kumar. The story begins with a villager's mysterious, brutal death and the disappearance of his motorcycle from a police station, only to reappear at the same spot where he died.

Twitter Post Here's the trailer ANURAG KASHYAP - NIKKHIL ADVANI - VIKRAMADITYA MOTWANE - VASAN BALA UNITE TO BACK 'DUG DUG' – TRAILER OUT NOW – 8 MAY 2026 RELEASE... After a widely acclaimed run on the global festival circuit, filmmaker #RitwikPareek's comedy mystery satire #DugDug is set for its #India… pic.twitter.com/TV87VuajwM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 26, 2026

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Film's theme Film explores commercialization of faith Dug Dug delves into the commercialization of faith as word spreads about the bike's wish-granting abilities. The film is inspired by true events and follows how belief in the bike transforms into a full-blown religion. Produced by Bottle Rocket Pictures, headed by Prerna Pareek and Pareek, it will be released in Indian theaters in collaboration with Ranjan Singh's Flip Films.

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