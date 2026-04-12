Riyaz Gangji, Aqeel and Fazila Mukhi booked for 1.5cr extortion
Fashion brand LIBAS's owner Riyaz Gangji and his associates Aqeel and Fazila Mukhi have landed in legal trouble after being booked for allegedly trying to extort ₹1.5 crore from builder Samir Bhube.
The group reportedly used threats involving underworld connections to pressure Bhube over delays in his Royal Green project, all tied back to a long-running flat dispute.
Dispute with Samir Bhube, FIR filed
The drama began way back in 2016 when the Mukhis bought a flat from Bhube's project but were later paid ₹4.20 lakh after delays.
Things escalated this January when, instead of settling the remaining amount, they allegedly demanded ₹1.5 crore in a Jan. 7 phone call and repeated it during a tense meeting at Bhube's office with Gangji present.
After Bhube filed a police complaint, an FIR was registered for extortion and police are now checking Bhube's mobile phone and CCTV footage as the investigation continues.