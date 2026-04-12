Riyaz Gangji, Aqeel and Fazila Mukhi booked for 1.5cr extortion

Dispute with Samir Bhube, FIR filed

The drama began way back in 2016 when the Mukhis bought a flat from Bhube's project but were later paid ₹4.20 lakh after delays.

Things escalated this January when, instead of settling the remaining amount, they allegedly demanded ₹1.5 crore in a Jan. 7 phone call and repeated it during a tense meeting at Bhube's office with Gangji present.

After Bhube filed a police complaint, an FIR was registered for extortion and police are now checking Bhube's mobile phone and CCTV footage as the investigation continues.