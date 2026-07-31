RJ Mahvash joins Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Ragini MMS 3'
What's the story
Radio jockey Mahvash has joined the cast of Ragini MMS 3, a horror-comedy film directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The movie also stars Aayush Sharma, Junaid Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Nargis Fakhri. According to Times of India, Mahvash has already started shooting for the film. Fakhri will reportedly play a police officer in this "date night thriller."
Franchise evolution
Shift in focus for 'Ragini MMS 3'
Ragini MMS 3 is a departure from the previous installments of the franchise, which focused on horror and erotic elements. The third film will focus more on supernatural horror with an emphasis on suspense and scary moments.
The film was originally set to begin production in January but faced delays when director Sahir Raza left due to scheduling conflicts with a Netflix series.
Production update
Ghosh's take on the franchise
After Raza's exit, Ghosh took over as director and has been working to bring the film back on track.
The Ragini MMS franchise is known for its horror and supernatural elements, combining found-footage-style storytelling with thriller components. The third installment is expected to continue this tradition with a unique twist.
It will be released later this year.