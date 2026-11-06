'Breaking Bad' star RJ Mitte's cause of death revealed
What's the story
RJ Mitte, the actor who played Walter White Jr. in the acclaimed series Breaking Bad, died by suicide last month at the age of 34. An official inquest report obtained by Page Six has confirmed the cause of death nearly a month after the untimely demise of the actor. The Cameron County, Texas, document states that hanging led to Mitte's death and that he was pronounced dead at 1:32pm on October 12.
Investigation details
Autopsy and toxicology tests were requested
The inquest report also shows that an autopsy and toxicology tests were requested, although the results were not included in the records obtained by Page Six.
Mitte's representative earlier confirmed his death was a suicide but did not provide any further details about the circumstances surrounding his passing.
The news of his death led to renewed tributes from colleagues alike, who remembered him as a talented actor and passionate advocate for disability rights.
Career highlights
Best known for his role in 'Breaking Bad'
Mitte was best known for his role as Walter "Flynn" White Jr. on AMC's critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad.
His representative said in a statement to Page Six, "Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion."
Mitte was a "proud" ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children's, per the rep.
Career progression
Career beginnings and breakthrough role
Mitte's acting career began with a small role as an extra on the Disney series Hannah Montana.
He took acting lessons and eventually landed bigger roles, with his breakthrough coming in Breaking Bad.
Born with cerebral palsy, Mitte was able to bring his own experiences to the character, who also had the same condition.
Tributes
Former co-stars from 'Breaking Bad' paid tributes
After the news of Mitte's death, several former co-stars from Breaking Bad paid emotional tributes on social media.
Bryan Cranston, who played his father on screen, expressed deep sorrow on Instagram with a picture of the two when Mitte was younger.
Aaron Paul also shared his heartbreak and said he loved him.
Dean Norris remembered him fondly as a sweetheart who would be greatly missed.