'No Kings': Robert De Niro, Springsteen, more protest against Trump

Hollywood stars like Robert De Niro , Jane Fonda, Bruce Springsteen, and Joan Baez were among those who led the third round of "No Kings" protests on Saturday (local time). The demonstrations were against the ongoing war in Iran and President Donald Trump 's various policies. The nationwide protests saw over 3,000 marches across various cities, reported Deadline. In New York City , De Niro was seen leading the march alongside Rev. Al Sharpton and Attorney General Letitia James.

Actor's address De Niro delivered a fiery speech During his speech, De Niro called the protests a "great rallying cry" and "hugely successful as millions have answered the call." He said, "It's time to say no to kings. It's time to say no to Donald Trump." "When the crowds are chanting 'No Kings,' what I'm really hearing is 'No Trump.' There have been other presidents who have tested the constitutional limits of their power, but none have been such an existential threat to our freedoms and security."

Artists unite Fonda was also incredibly active during the protests In Washington, DC, singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers and Baez performed outside the Kennedy Center for the "Artists United for Our Freedom" event. The event was organized by Fonda's Committee for the First Amendment. Actor Billy Porter and poet Rupi Kaur also spoke at the rally. Fonda had earlier appeared on several press shows to promote the protests, which were held in cities like San Diego, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Boston, among others.

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Music and politics Springsteen sang 'Streets of Minneapolis' In St. Paul, Minnesota, Springsteen was joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Gov. Tim Walz at one of the largest rallies in the country. The musician sang Streets of Minneapolis, a song he wrote after the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Fonda also read a statement from Becca Good, the widow of Good, during this rally.

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