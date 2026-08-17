Why Robert Downey Jr. prefers playing Doom over Tony Stark

Downey Jr. explained that playing Doctor Doom was a very different experience from his years as Tony Stark.

He said, "It was really weird being the guy...everyone else is hanging out, they're the good heroes, and I'm (in) this mask and this hood."

"I'm like, 'They're all on one side of the camera, and I guess they're all mad at me or something.'"

The actor added that playing the villain gave him a new perspective on his co-stars.