Why Robert Downey Jr. prefers playing Doom over Tony Stark
What's the story
Robert Downey Jr. (RDJ), who is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday after memorably playing Tony Stark, recently revealed which of his two roles he prefers. Speaking at D23 in Anaheim, California, he chose Doctor Doom over Iron Man. "I will say Doom, for now, because I got to really observe what I've been missing the whole time, just everybody else," he told Good Morning America.
Role contrast
New perspective on co-stars
Downey Jr. explained that playing Doctor Doom was a very different experience from his years as Tony Stark.
He said, "It was really weird being the guy...everyone else is hanging out, they're the good heroes, and I'm (in) this mask and this hood."
"I'm like, 'They're all on one side of the camera, and I guess they're all mad at me or something.'"
The actor added that playing the villain gave him a new perspective on his co-stars.
Role dynamics
Exciting relationships formed during shoot
Downey Jr. also spoke about the relationships he formed while working on Doomsday, calling them "so exciting and unexpected and beautiful."
He particularly mentioned his time with Hayley Atwell and his reunion with Chris Evans, his longtime MCU co-star.
"And I think that in Doomsday, what happens with this key relationship is so exciting and unexpected and beautiful."
Film details
About the upcoming 'Avengers' films
Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, will feature a mix of returning MCU stars and new faces.
The ensemble includes Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, and Tom Hiddleston, among others.
The film is set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.