'Avengers: Doomsday': Robert Downey Jr. calls Doom 'master manipulator'
What's the story
Robert Downey Jr., who played Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has revealed what brought him back to the franchise. In a recent video, he spoke about his role as Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. "I kind of made my peace with it," he said about leaving the franchise after Avengers: Endgame (2019). "And it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released."
Initial discussions
How the actor returned to MCU
Downey Jr. revealed that his return was first discussed by Marvel President Kevin Feige.
"When it was first broached by Kevin, who said, 'Hey, do you think you would ever...?' And then I really just thought, 'How many surprises are left?'"
The surprise turned out to be his return as Doom and not Iron Man.
Character insight
'Victor is a master manipulator': On playing Doom
In the video, Downey Jr. shared his thoughts on Doom.
"Any of these movies is only as good as its villain," he said. "Victor is a master manipulator, and because of that, there's levels to the stakes here."
Feige has confirmed that Doom was always part of this phase and isn't a variant of Tony Stark.
Avengers: Doomsday will hit Indian cinemas on December 17.
Film details
Downey Jr. praises ensemble cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Downey Jr. also praised the ensemble cast of Avengers: Doomsday, which includes characters from the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, New Avengers, and Wakandans.
"It's such a long bench of talent," he said. "These people are people that I would do any movie with, eight days a week."
"It's really hard to explain the love I have for this."
The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo with a script by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron.