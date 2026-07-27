Roberts weds John in Sun Valley wearing silk and lace

Emma Roberts just married Cody John in Sun Valley, Idaho, and her style choices definitely turned heads.

For the ceremony, she wore a custom off-white silk chiffon gown with a built-in corset and high slit. Emma Roberts told Vogue she wanted an "antique ghost doll" vibe.

Later, she switched things up for the after-party in a black strapless Chantilly lace corset and tea-length skirt inspired by Monique Lhuillier's Fall 2004 collection. Emma told Vogue she loved how timeless and unexpected the look felt.