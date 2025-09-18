Next Article
Robo Shankar hospitalized after collapsing on TV set
Entertainment
Robo Shankar, the well-loved Tamil comedian, collapsed while filming a TV show in Chennai with his wife Priyanka and was rushed to a private hospital.
Doctors say it was due to dehydration and low blood pressure; he is currently under medical observation and receiving treatment.
Stars and fans wish him a speedy recovery
Shankar's health scare comes not long after his struggle with jaundice a few years ago.
As news spread, fans and stars from the Tamil entertainment world have been sharing their wishes for his quick recovery.
Shankar's career and recent personal milestone
Known for his comic timing on shows like Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru and movies like Maari, Shankar has made a big mark in Tamil entertainment.
Off-screen, he recently became a grandparent after his daughter Indraja's wedding in 2024.