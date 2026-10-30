Rockstar announces Justice 'GTA VI' original score album December 11
Entertainment
Rockstar just announced that Justice, the French electronic duo, is releasing the original score for Grand Theft Auto VI on December 11.
The album packs 30 instrumental tracks and drops on all major streaming platforms, CD, and vinyl.
If you're curious, you can already check out the single "Pusher," featuring Gesaffelstein.
'GTA VI' soundtrack arrives November 19
This score album is separate from GTA VI's official soundtrack, which arrives November 19 and features 34 new songs by various artists, including "Flower in a Hurricane" from the game's trailer.
You can pre-save the official soundtrack on streaming platforms and preorder the original score album now through Amazon or Justice's website if you want to be first in line when they drop.