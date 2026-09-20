Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records to release 'GTA VI' album
Entertainment
Rockstar Games is releasing Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album alongside the game on November 19, 2026.
Teaming up with Atlantic Records, the album features 34 tracks from artists like Travis Scott, Yung Lean, Morgan Wallen, and Keith Richards.
'GTA VI' liquid-filled vinyl on website
The soundtrack is designed to capture the energy of Vice City and Leonida with a mix of genres and artists. Six singles are already out for streaming.
For collectors, there'll be limited-edition vinyl records (including a liquid-filled version on the album's official website) and other colored editions at major retailers.
More details about in-game music and radio are coming soon as GTA VI gears up for launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.