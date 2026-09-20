Rockstar Games and Atlantic Records to release 'GTA VI' album

The soundtrack is designed to capture the energy of Vice City and Leonida with a mix of genres and artists. Six singles are already out for streaming.

For collectors, there'll be limited-edition vinyl records (including a liquid-filled version on the album's official website) and other colored editions at major retailers.

More details about in-game music and radio are coming soon as GTA VI gears up for launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S.