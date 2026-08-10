Rogen and Cruz lead 'The Invite' headed to Prime Video
Entertainment
Seth Rogen and Penelope Cruz star in The Invite, a comedy-drama reportedly heading to Prime Video, with a digital release expected on August 11, 2026.
Directed by Olivia Wilde and featuring Edward Norton, the film had a limited run in Indian theaters on July 10 after a short delay from its original June release.
'The Invite' explores dinner party secrets
The Invite follows a married couple and their upstairs neighbors at a dinner party where secrets come out and relationships get tested.
Produced by A24, streaming rights may differ by region.
If you missed it in theaters, the digital premiere is your chance to catch this comedy about relationship troubles right from your couch.