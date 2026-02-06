'Sabar Bonda' review: Touching, poignant tale of queer love

Rohan Kanawade's critically acclaimed film Sabar Bonda (Cactus Pears) hit Netflix on Friday. The queer drama made history as the first Indian fiction feature to win the Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic at the Sundance Film Festival in 2025. Heartwarming, heartbreaking, and achingly beautiful, Sabar Bonda makes a strong case for same-sex love in a country obsessed with eliminating the very sentiment of romance.

Plot Two men find love in rural Maharashtra Set in rural Maharashtra, Sabar Bonda captures a tumultuous phase in 30-year-old Anand's (Bhushaan Manoj) life. When his father dies, he and his mother return to their native village for a 10-day mourning period. Here, Anand reconnects with his "special friend" Balya (Suraaj Suman), and the two try to make their relationship work while hiding from their families' prying eyes.

#1 Kanawade lets silence do the talking in 'Sabar Bonda' A deafening silence greets us in the first few seconds, as we meet a haggard, unkempt, sleep-deprived Anand. As the camera zooms out, we realize he's sitting next to his mother in the hospital, and his father has recently died. Kanawade uses silence effectively like this throughout the movie, letting scenes simmer naturally without any dialogue or background music.

#2 Anand and Balya's love touches you effortlessly Anand and Balya's love is never about grand romantic gestures. Bike trips, long walks, and swimming sessions—they discover each other through small acts of love and fathom each other's silences. Moreover, Balya seems to be the only one truly concerned about Anand's grief-stricken mind. Others care too, but not in the way he does.

#3 Spot-on with its depiction of mourning in Indian homes Anand constantly feels like a stranger among his extended family, and the house never feels like home. Overwhelmed by endless traditions, he seldom finds a moment to grieve, and his family cares more about the rituals than his state of mind. Must grief be a spectacle, marked by constant cacophony and hollow rituals?

#4 Anand's mother is the film's emotional anchor Apart from Anand and Balya, the other important character is Suman (Jayshri Jagtap), Anand's mother. An on-screen mother like you've rarely seen, she's extremely empathetic toward her son, and never asks him to bury his truth. Her marriage was steady but not perfect, and now, she wants Anand to choose himself over everyone else. Their conversations constitute the most tender portions of the film.