Rohit Saraf not yet confirmed for 'Heer Ranjha': Report

On Valentine's Day, filmmakers Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali announced their next project, Heer Ranjha. The film is a retelling of the classic Punjabi folk romance. Soon after the announcement, a report by Variety India claimed that actor Rohit Saraf has been confirmed to play the male lead, Ranjha. However, Hindustan Times has now reported that this claim is inaccurate and casting is still underway with no final decisions made yet.

Actor's profile Saraf has established himself as a romantic hero Saraf, who rose to fame with Netflix's Mismatched, has established himself as a romantic hero through projects like Ishq Vishk Rebound, Sunny Sanskriti Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Feels Like Ishq. The film is a reunion for the Ali brothers after their 2018 film Laila Majnu. It will be produced under Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms banner.

Film's vision Makers aim to reinterpret classic romance for contemporary audience The makers of Heer Ranjha have described the film as "rooted in classic romance yet shaped for today's time." They aim to reinterpret eternal love for a contemporary audience while retaining its poetic intensity. The title reveal has already sparked strong excitement among fans of the Laila Majnu franchise.

