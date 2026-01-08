Next Article
Rohit Shetty gives a shoutout to Mukesh Chhabra for 'Dhurandhar' casting
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty recently praised casting director Mukesh Chhabra for his work on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.
The film, starring Ranveer Singh, has now outperformed RRR at the box office and is officially one of India's top-grossing movies.
Casting matters more than just big budgets
At a recent event, Shetty highlighted how crucial good casting is for pan-India films—more than just having a huge budget or grand scale.
He even said that any future multi-industry project would need Chhabra leading the casting.
Earlier, Shetty also took to Instagram to applaud director Dhar and actor Akshaye for their roles in making Dhurandhar such a hit.