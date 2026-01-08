Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' delayed after censor board standoff
Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan won't hit theaters as planned, thanks to a dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The studio took the issue to court after CBFC asked for cuts and muted dialogues but still didn't give the green light.
Now, everyone's waiting on the Madras High Court's decision before a new release date is set.
Where and when can you watch it?
Jana Nayagan was originally set for a January 9, 2026 worldwide theatrical release, but that's now on hold.
Distributors say it'll still get a big-screen launch once everything is sorted out—no word yet on streaming or TV platforms.
Why all the buzz?
Directed by H Vinoth, this could be Vijay's final movie before he jumps into politics full-time.
The cast is stacked too, with Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, and more joining him.
Keep an eye out for updates!