Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' delayed after censor board standoff Entertainment Jan 08, 2026

Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan won't hit theaters as planned, thanks to a dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The studio took the issue to court after CBFC asked for cuts and muted dialogues but still didn't give the green light.

Now, everyone's waiting on the Madras High Court's decision before a new release date is set.