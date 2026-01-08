Netflix drops sequels, thrillers, and more this week

What else is landing?

On January 9, "De De Pyaar De 2" arrives with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh back for more family drama (and laughs).

The same day brings the feel-good romance "People We Meet on Vacation" and the new season of comedy series "Alpha Males."

There's also "Akhanda 2: Thaandavam," exploring community and spirituality.

Later in the week: crime thriller "Caught Stealing" (Jan 10) about an ex-baseball player pulled into trouble, plus crime series "Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web" (Jan 14), where customs officials go head-to-head with a crime boss.