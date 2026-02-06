IMPPA writes to Devendra Fadnavis over Rohit Shetty's firing incident

The Indian Motion Picture Producers's Association (IMPPA) has written to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis , urging immediate action in the recent firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty 's residence. In a letter, IMPPA president Abhay Sinha expressed concern over the "atmosphere of fear and insecurity" within the film industry due to this incident and the general atmosphere of insecurity in Mumbai.

Letter details 'Deeply concerning that such an incident should occur' Sinha's letter read, "Rohit Shetty has not only made immense contributions to Indian cinema but has also consistently stood by the nation whenever called upon, extending his support to social causes and national initiatives in times of need in the larger interest of society." "It is therefore deeply concerning that such an incident should occur at his residence. This alarming incident has understandably caused anxiety and apprehension within our film fraternity."

Request for action 'We are confident that under your leadership...' The letter further requested Fadnavis's "immediate intervention to ensure a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation into the matter." It also called for enhanced security measures to reassure Shetty and his family as well as the entire entertainment industry. The letter stated, "We are confident that under your leadership, firm steps will be taken to uphold law and order and to prevent any recurrence of such disturbing incidents."

