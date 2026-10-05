Romero's widow revives 'Twilight of the Dead' as filming wraps
Filming just wrapped on Twilight Of the Dead, the latest chapter in George A. Romero's legendary zombie saga.
Originally dreamed up by Romero and Paolo Zelati, the movie was brought back to life by Romero's widow, Suzanne, a few years after his passing in 2017.
The script comes from Zelati, Joe Knetter, and Robert L. Lucas, with Doran and Yoav Paz directing in Kentucky.
'Twilight of the Dead' cast announced
This sequel to Land of the Dead picks up with survivors battling both zombies and other humans.
The cast includes the currently unnamed leads Kate Beckinsale and Betty Gabriel, and the supporting cast of Cooper Barnes, new actor Abigail London, and Kurt Deimer.
Special effects legend Greg Nicotero, who worked on earlier Romero films, is also on board.
No release date yet, but zombie fans have something big to look forward to!