Romero's widow revives 'Twilight of the Dead' as filming wraps

Filming just wrapped on Twilight Of the Dead, the latest chapter in George A. Romero's legendary zombie saga.

Originally dreamed up by Romero and Paolo Zelati, the movie was brought back to life by Romero's widow, Suzanne, a few years after his passing in 2017.

The script comes from Zelati, Joe Knetter, and Robert L. Lucas, with Doran and Yoav Paz directing in Kentucky.