'Grinch' director reveals Jim Carrey needs 'great script' for sequel
What's the story
Ron Howard, director of the 2000 hit film How the Grinch Stole Christmas, has opened up about a potential sequel. Speaking to PEOPLE, he said that he and actor Jim Carrey won't move forward with a second installment unless they have an excellent script. "I just have to caution everybody that Jim and I aren't gonna go forward unless we think we have a great script."
Sequel development
'I think is very much in keeping with the spirit...'
Howard revealed, "We have really good writers and an idea that I'm excited about that I think is very much in keeping with the spirit of Dr. Seuss (author of the Grinch book), his blend of comedy and fantasy."
However, he refrained from making any promises about the project's future, stating, "We're not gonna go forward unless we believe it has a chance to be great."
Film's legacy
Howard on why the original film was a hit
Howard attributed the film's lasting success to two main factors: Dr. Seuss and Carrey's performance.
"I think it goes back to Seuss, but also Jim's performance is mind-blowingly brilliant. It's one of the great feats of physical comedy."
"So there's Jim's performance, but there's also just the genius of Seuss."
"His ability to create a world and characters that were so fun and yet so thematically resonant that the ideas really stay with the audience."
Production adjustments
How difficult it was for Carrey to shoot the film
If the sequel goes ahead, Howard hopes to make things a bit easier for Carrey.
He revealed, "We can do some things technically now to make it a little easier for him because he found the contact lenses and some of the makeup to be literally claustrophobic."
"Like, there were times when he was literally breathing into a paper bag because he was having a panic attack in between takes."
Despite these challenges, Carrey never slowed down.