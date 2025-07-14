Ronit Roy's candid revelations on struggles and triumphs

Ronit Roy got candid on the Hindi Rush podcast, sharing how tough his early career was—even though his debut film did well, he still felt like an outsider. "Every actor has hopes pinned on their debut film... but the industry hadn't accepted me," he admitted.

'Sometimes I ate just 1 meal a day' Roy talked about scraping by on a ₹50,000 paycheck and sometimes eating just one meal a day.

When work dried up after a film flopped in the mid-90s, things got rough—he even battled alcoholism before deciding to turn things around, inspired by Amitabh Bachchan.

Arranged security for Saif after stabbing incident He also recalled stepping in for Saif Ali Khan after a stabbing incident, arranging security so Saif could get home safely while reporters crowded outside.