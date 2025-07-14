Dinesh Vijan unveils Thama teaser with War 2
Get ready for some spooky laughs!
The teaser for Thama, a new horror-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, is dropping over Independence Day weekend 2025.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and is part of the same universe as hits like Bhediya and Stree 2.
You'll catch the teaser in theaters with Hrithik Roshan-NTR's War 2.
'Thama' dives into the vampire mythology
Thama dives into the vampire genre—something pretty fresh for Hindi films—and even brings Varun Dhawan back as Bhediya in a cameo.
The teaser will also play before Param Sundari soon after. Expect that signature mix of scares and comedy Vijan is known for, plus hints at a future Vampire vs. Werewolf showdown in this cinematic universe.
Thama itself lands in theaters Diwali 2025!