Dinesh Vijan unveils Thama teaser with War 2

'Thama' dives into the vampire mythology

Thama dives into the vampire genre—something pretty fresh for Hindi films—and even brings Varun Dhawan back as Bhediya in a cameo.

The teaser will also play before Param Sundari soon after. Expect that signature mix of scares and comedy Vijan is known for, plus hints at a future Vampire vs. Werewolf showdown in this cinematic universe.

Thama itself lands in theaters Diwali 2025!