'Feed': Rosamund Pike to lead body horror film
What's the story
Rosamund Pike, known for Gone Girl and Pride & Prejudice, is set to star in and produce a new body-horror movie titled Feed. The film will be directed by Leslye Headland, best known for the Disney+ series The Acolyte. Daniella Isaacs has written the screenplay. Feed is inspired by the 2022 Finnish horror movie Hatching, according to Variety.
Plot details
This is what 'Feed' will be about
The official logline for Feed reads: "When a desperate mother discovers an obscure collagen supplement that promises to make her tween gymnast daughter an influencer star, the fame and success they crave come fast. But as her daughter goes viral, she begins a monstrous transformation."
Pike expressed her excitement about the project, saying it explores "our obsession with social media and self-improvement" and "the monstrosity of modern motherhood."
Production details
Meet the producers of the project
Pike will produce Feed through her banner Primitive Streak.
Other producers include Shelley Browning for Magnolia Entertainment, Steven Schneider for Spooky Pictures, Ara Keshishian and Petr Jakl for ZQ Entertainment, and Sam Ritzenberg for Agile Films.
ZQ Entertainment financed the development of the project.
The Veterans will represent the international sales rights, with CAA Media Finance handling the United States. Sales will begin at the American Film Market next week.
Career highlights
Recent projects of Pike and Headland
Pike was last seen in Guy Ritchie's action comedy In the Grey, alongside Henry Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal.
She also starred in Ladies First, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, and Hallow Road. In 2027, she will reunite with Ritchie for Wife and Dog.
Meanwhile, Headland has not directed a feature film since 2015's Sleeping with Other People, but has series like Single Drunk Female and Almost Family to her credit.