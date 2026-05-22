'Ladies First' review: Netflix comedy is not groundbreaking, but watchable

Netflix 's comedy-drama Ladies First, which premiered on Friday, stars Sacha Baron Cohen and Rosamund Pike in the lead roles. A remake of the French Netflix film I Am Not an Easy Man, it's directed by Thea Sharrock (Call the Midwife, Wicked Little Letters). The film benefits from Cohen and Pike's sharp performances and scathing satire, but never fully comes into its own.

Plot An arrogant man wakes up in world run by women The film follows a male chauvinist named Damien Sachs (Cohen), who mocks women and fails to see their worth beyond sex. This is particularly conspicuous at his workplace, where he has a heated rivalry with Alex Fox (Pike). One day, he bashes his head into a pole and loses consciousness, ultimately waking up in a female-dominated world where he must now prove his worth.

#1 Pike and Cohen carry the film Pike and Cohen, both dependable performers, lead the ensemble cast, which also comprises Richard E. Grant, Charles Dance, and Fiona Shaw. They essay their respective characters with innate ease and are immensely watchable as colleagues fueled by rage. The razor-sharp dialogues also help them. During a conflict, Damien shouts, "You're all far too sensitive." "It's called empathy...try it sometime,' Alex retorts.

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#2 The comedy, for most part, doesn't disappoint Though the trope isn't novel or groundbreaking, the jokes pull you in. Once Damien regains consciousness, female EMTs ask him in an infantilizing, patronizing tone, "Are you okay, love?" while a female cab driver asks him to "smile." Moreover, he comes across Harriet Potter and the Half-Blood Princess and Donna Quixote, is called a "childless cat man," and is instructed not to cry.

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#3 However, the film feels lifeless and flat The biggest problem with Ladies First is its lack of vitality. After a decent first hour, the movie gets stuck in a rut, and a series of repetitive, lifeless scenes takes over. As much as I enjoyed the biting satire, things remain strictly surface-level, and Sharrock isn't interested in exploring Alex and Damien further. Most supporting characters, too, remain caricatures.