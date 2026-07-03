Roshan cameo in 'Alpha' leak strengthens YRF Spy Universe link
Hrithik Roshan's surprise appearance as Major Kabir in Alpha got leaked right after the film dropped on July 3.
Fans were quick to share clips of his intense action scene, connecting Alpha even more to the YRF Spy Universe.
The trailer teased his return but kept his face hidden, making the reveal extra exciting.
Roshan praised, 'Alpha' cameo called fan-focused
Social media lit up with praise for Roshan's screen presence and dramatic entry, though some felt the cameo mainly caters to longtime franchise fans.
His comeback strengthens links between Alpha and other YRF hits like War, Ek Tha Tiger, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.
'Alpha' 1st female-led, reviews mixed
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. It's the first female-led film in the franchise.
While Roshan's cameo is getting lots of love online, reviews for Alpha itself are mixed: viewers enjoyed the action but had issues with how it all came together.