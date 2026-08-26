Roshan couple rent out JVPD flat for ₹1.89cr 3-year lease

The monthly rent starts at ₹5 lakh and bumps up 5% each year, so by year three, it'll be ₹5.51 lakh per month. There's also a security deposit of ₹21.75 lakh in the mix.

Rakesh Roshan sold a 1.09-hectare plot in Pune district for ₹15 crore and Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan's HRX Digitech LLP, and his mother Pramila Roshan's Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd, together purchased 10 office units in Mumbai's Andheri West area for ₹28 crore and

Rakesh Roshan, along with his wife, Pramila Rakeshan (Pinkie Roshan), purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹19.68 crore in November 2025.