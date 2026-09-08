Roshan family buys 2 Seven Bungalows flats for ₹67.30cr

Pinkie Roshan, mom to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and wife of filmmaker and composer Rakesh Roshan, just picked up two swanky apartments in Mumbai's Seven Bungalows area for a cool ₹67.30 crore.

Both flats are on the 24th floor of the Lotus Celestia tower, offering nearly 12,860 sq ft of carpet area: plenty of room for the family (and maybe a dance party or two).