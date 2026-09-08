Roshan family buys 2 Seven Bungalows flats for ₹67.30cr
Pinkie Roshan, mom to Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and wife of filmmaker and composer Rakesh Roshan, just picked up two swanky apartments in Mumbai's Seven Bungalows area for a cool ₹67.30 crore.
Both flats are on the 24th floor of the Lotus Celestia tower, offering nearly 12,860 sq ft of carpet area: plenty of room for the family (and maybe a dance party or two).
Roshan purchase priced at ₹52,330psf
Along with those massive homes, the Roshans also scored eight designated parking spots, pretty handy in Mumbai!
At ₹52,330 per square foot, it's clear they're investing big in one of the city's most exclusive neighborhoods.
The Roshans have deep roots in Bollywood: Rakesh is known for films such as the Krrish series and Hrithik is prepping for Krrish 4, so this new address fits right into their superstar lifestyle.