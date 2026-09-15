Roshan leases Andheri West offices to Beingu Studios for ₹7.3L/month
Entertainment
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan just signed a three-year lease for two office units in Andheri West, Mumbai, renting them out to Beingu Studios for ₹7.3 lakh per month.
The deal, registered on September 9, 2026, covers 5,574 square feet at Commerce Centre.
Roshan family acquires multiple Mumbai offices
The agreement includes two parking spots and a security deposit of ₹10.95 lakh, with rent set to rise by 5% each year, so it will be ₹8.04 lakh monthly by year three.
The Roshan family has been busy in real estate lately: Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan's HRX Digitech LLP and Pramila Roshan's Filmkunj (Bombay) Pvt Ltd jointly purchased 10 offices last year for ₹28 crore, Rakesh sold Pune land for ₹15 crore this January, and other family members have picked up several more properties across Mumbai.