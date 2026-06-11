Roshan reportedly joins Rajinikanth in 'Jailer 2' reunion since 1986
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan is reportedly joining Rajinikanth in Jailer 2, making this their first on-screen reunion since 1986.
He'll be filming his cameo in Chennai later this month, bringing some fresh energy to the sequel.
'Jailer 2' eyes September 2026 release
Roshan is prepping with look tests for a fresh look for his character, after lots of discussion with the filmmakers.
Jailer 2 packs a star-heavy cast (SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Vidya Balan, Yogi Babu) and reportedly expected to feature cameos from Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mithun Chakraborty.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures, it's eyeing a theatrical release in September 2026.