Roshan signs 5 year Goregaon East office lease for 4.82cr
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan just signed a five-year lease for a 2,727-square-foot office in Goregaon East, Mumbai, to QuantumX Global Private Limited for a total rent of ₹4.82 crore.
The deal was registered on August 31, and the lease kicks off September 5 with a starting rent of ₹7.3 lakh per month on the 14th floor at Lotus Corporate Park.
Rent rises 5% annually to 8.87L
The lease bumps up by 5% every year, so by year five, rent hits ₹8.87 lakh a month.
The Roshan family is pretty active in real estate: Hrithik recently leased another office in Andheri West for ₹17 lakh per month, while his parents rented out their Juhu-Vile Parle apartment and Rakesh Roshan sold land in Pune earlier this year.