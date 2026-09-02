Roshan signs 5 year Goregaon East office lease for 4.82cr

Hrithik Roshan just signed a five-year lease for a 2,727-square-foot office in Goregaon East, Mumbai, to QuantumX Global Private Limited for a total rent of ₹4.82 crore.

The deal was registered on August 31, and the lease kicks off September 5 with a starting rent of ₹7.3 lakh per month on the 14th floor at Lotus Corporate Park.