Roshan signs lease for Goregaon East office at ₹7L/month
Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan (Hrithik's father) just signed a lease for a new office in Mumbai's Goregaon East.
The spot is pretty spacious at 2,727 square feet and sits in Lotus Corporate Park.
Starting January 2027, the rent clocks in at ₹7 lakh per month.
Fuji Silvertech gets 2 months rent-free
Fuji Silvertech Concrete Private Limited gets 2 months rent-free to set up the place, plus 3 basement parking spots and an interest-free security deposit of ₹42 lakh.
There's also a 5% annual rent hike built in.
Roshans leased Andheri West units ₹7.30L/month
The Roshans have been busy: just this September, Rakesh leased out 2 commercial units in Andheri West for a combined monthly license fee of ₹7.30 lakh.
The family also owns a Juhu apartment and in January 2026 sold land in Pune.
Even Hrithik jumped into the game last year with some office buys nearby!