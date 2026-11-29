Roy Kapur and Sutaria start 'Parwana' 50-day shoot December 1
Aditya Roy Kapur and Tara Sutaria are teaming up for Parwana, a musical love story involving Milap Zaveri.
Filming kicks off December 1, 2026, with a packed 50-day schedule around Mumbai and its outskirts, so the team can keep the story flowing without long breaks.
'Parwana' preproduction nearly wrapped, Mumbai locations
Announced earlier this year by Zaveri and producer Bhushan Kumar, Parwana promises a mix of passion, heartbreak, and action.
The crew has nearly wrapped up preproduction and is focused on making sure everything runs smoothly.
With Mumbai's locations in the spotlight, the film is largely set to be shot in Mumbai and locations around the city.