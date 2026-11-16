Royal Enfield Motoverse Goa Nov 27-29 features Lost Frequencies, Akhtar
Royal Enfield Motoverse will take place in Goa from November 27-29, and this year's lineup is pretty exciting: Lost Frequencies is headlining, and Farhan Akhtar is performing on November 27.
The festival celebrates 125 years of motorcycling as Royal Enfield marks the milestone with a mix of live music and all things motorcycling.
Lost Frequencies takes the MotoSonic Main Stage on November 28, joined by other big names.
Motoverse features races workshops and rides
Besides the concerts, you'll find performances from artists like Tech Panda x Kenzani and Lifafa.
There's plenty for bike lovers too: think Slide School Cup India races, activities that test participants' adventure riding skills, and even a Malle London MotoPolo Championship.
If you want more adventure, sign up for group rides around scenic Goa or join cocktail-making sessions, drum circles, and workshops like Capoeira, Kalaripayattu, and MMA self-defence.
Registration is open on the Royal Enfield website if you want in on the action.