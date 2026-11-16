Royal Enfield Motoverse Goa Nov 27-29 features Lost Frequencies, Akhtar

Royal Enfield Motoverse will take place in Goa from November 27-29, and this year's lineup is pretty exciting: Lost Frequencies is headlining, and Farhan Akhtar is performing on November 27.

The festival celebrates 125 years of motorcycling as Royal Enfield marks the milestone with a mix of live music and all things motorcycling.

Lost Frequencies takes the MotoSonic Main Stage on November 28, joined by other big names.