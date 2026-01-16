₹100cr defamation suit against Khushi Mukherjee over Suryakumar Yadav comments

Mumbai-based influencer Faizan Ansari has filed a ₹100 crore defamation case against actor Khushi Mukherjee . The complaint was filed this week (Tuesday, to be exact) regarding Mukherjee's comments about Indian T20I cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav . Ansari claims her statements are false and damaging. In a media interaction last month, Mukherjee suggested that Yadav "used to message" her a lot, sparking controversy.

Legal action Ansari's formal complaint against Mukherjee Ansari filed a formal complaint at the Ghazipur police station, claiming that Mukherjee's comments were fabricated and could harm the image of a prominent sportsperson. He traveled from Mumbai to Ghazipur to ensure the registration of a formal police case. He has called for strict action against Mukherjee and even sought a minimum seven-year imprisonment if her allegations are proven false.

Public appeal Ansari's determination and call for public support Speaking to the media, Ansari stressed his commitment to the case, saying he has already filed a detailed written complaint seeking immediate legal action. He highlighted his large social media following and said it was his duty to raise awareness about the issue until justice is served. He also made it clear that he intends to remain in Ghazipur until official action is initiated, regardless of the challenges involved.

Advertisement

Statement Mukherjee's clarification and Ansari's response After her comments went viral, Mukherjee clarified her position in a media interview. She said her words were misinterpreted and exaggerated. She also claimed that her Instagram account was hacked. In response, Ansari has appealed to the public across cities and regions to stand in solidarity with Yadav, whom he believes is being targeted through a deliberate attempt to undermine his reputation.

Advertisement