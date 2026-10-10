Why Rajya Sabha MP urged Diljit to reschedule Delhi concert

In his post, Sahney wrote, "Diljit bhaji, you are Punjab's pride and India's voice to the world."

"But 1st November is the anniversary of the 1984 Sikh genocide in Delhi."

"For thousands of families, those days are still full of grief. Please ask your team to move the Delhi show at JLN Stadium scheduled for 1st Nov to another date."

"Honor the memory, then celebrate the music."