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Home / News / Entertainment News / Why Rajya Sabha MP urged Diljit to reschedule Delhi concert
Why Rajya Sabha MP urged Diljit to reschedule Delhi concert
Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert date has been criticized

Why Rajya Sabha MP urged Diljit to reschedule Delhi concert

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 10, 2026
02:19 pm
What's the story

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has requested singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh to reschedule his upcoming concert in Delhi on November 1. The request comes as the date marks the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sahney urged Dosanjh and his team to honor the memory of those who lost their lives during this tragic event.

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'Honor the memory, then celebrate the music'

In his post, Sahney wrote, "Diljit bhaji, you are Punjab's pride and India's voice to the world."

"But 1st November is the anniversary of the 1984 Sikh genocide in Delhi."

"For thousands of families, those days are still full of grief. Please ask your team to move the Delhi show at JLN Stadium scheduled for 1st Nov to another date."

"Honor the memory, then celebrate the music."

Twitter Post

See the post here

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Concert details

Dosanjh's 'Aura Tour' to kick off in Delhi

Dosanjh's Aura Tour is set to kick off on November 1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

The tour will also visit Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Chandigarh.

Dosanjh, who is among India's biggest stars, started his career with Punjabi albums and later gained fame with songs like Do You Know, Patiala Peg, and Lover.

He has also acted in films in both Punjabi and Hindi cinema.

His recent projects include Main Vaapas Aaunga and Border 2.

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