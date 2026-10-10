Why Rajya Sabha MP urged Diljit to reschedule Delhi concert
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Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney has requested singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh to reschedule his upcoming concert in Delhi on November 1. The request comes as the date marks the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sahney urged Dosanjh and his team to honor the memory of those who lost their lives during this tragic event.
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'Honor the memory, then celebrate the music'
In his post, Sahney wrote, "Diljit bhaji, you are Punjab's pride and India's voice to the world."
"But 1st November is the anniversary of the 1984 Sikh genocide in Delhi."
"For thousands of families, those days are still full of grief. Please ask your team to move the Delhi show at JLN Stadium scheduled for 1st Nov to another date."
"Honor the memory, then celebrate the music."
Twitter Post
See the post here
Diljit bhaji, you are Punjab's pride and India's voice to the world. 🙏— Vikramjit Singh MP (@vikramsahney) October 9, 2026
But 1st November is the anniversary of the 1984 Sikh genocide in Delhi. For thousands of families, those days are still full of grief.
Please ask your team to move the Delhi show at JLN Stadium scheduled… pic.twitter.com/Kgl7MeeqGx
Concert details
Dosanjh's 'Aura Tour' to kick off in Delhi
Dosanjh's Aura Tour is set to kick off on November 1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.
The tour will also visit Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Chandigarh.
Dosanjh, who is among India's biggest stars, started his career with Punjabi albums and later gained fame with songs like Do You Know, Patiala Peg, and Lover.
He has also acted in films in both Punjabi and Hindi cinema.
His recent projects include Main Vaapas Aaunga and Border 2.