RSC cancels 'Game of Thrones: The Mad King' preview
Entertainment
Just four hours before showtime, the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) pulled the plug on the preview for Game of Thrones: The Mad King.
The preview had already been delayed once, and RSC said they needed extra time to tackle "unforeseen delays" and make sure the ambitious production is ready for its big debut.
RSC keeps opening August 8 Stratford-on-Avon
The official opening night is still set for August 8 at Stratford-on-Avon.
Written by Duncan Macmillan, this is the first-ever stage adaptation of George RR Martin's world (Martin himself has said he's excited to see his story come alive in a new way).
If you had tickets for a canceled preview, RSC promises you'll get a full refund, fees included.