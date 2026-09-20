Ruffalo backs filmmakers against Paramount Skydance, Warner Bros. Discovery settlement
Entertainment
Mark Ruffalo is speaking out against the planned deal involving Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery, urging California's attorney general and 11 other state attorneys general to reject a proposed settlement.
He's rallied support from thousands of filmmakers and over 75,000 and counting have signed in just three weeks, saying this deal would hurt the people.
Ruffalo clarifies Israel concerns are political
Ruffalo believes the public interest must be prioritized over corporate interests, and even called on locals to show up at the attorney general's office in Oakland to make their voices heard.
He also addressed criticism about his stance on Israel, clarifying that his concerns are political, not personal, and that he respects the Jewish community deeply.