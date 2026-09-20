Ruffalo urges California AG to block $111 billion studio merger

If this merger doesn't go through by September 30, Paramount could face a $7 million-a-day ticking fee and might even move jobs out of Los Angeles, putting up to 58,000 local positions at risk.

Some people have criticized Ruffalo for his stance; former Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt says he's risking blue-collar film workers' livelihoods.

Meanwhile, California and 11 other states are pursuing an antitrust lawsuit to try to block the deal.