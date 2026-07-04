'Run' re-release with Madhavan and Jasmine on July 10, 2026

'Run' noted for ensemble and soundtrack

Alongside its lead pair, Run features a strong ensemble cast including Vivek and Atul Kulkarni.

The soundtrack by Vidyasagar was a huge hit back in the day, and Jeeva's cinematography added to its charm.

Fun fact: Run was even remade in Hindi later!

Meanwhile, Madhavan, who recently received the Padma Shri, is busy with his next project but will always be remembered for playing Shiva, the guy who falls for Priya despite her tough family ties.