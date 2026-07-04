'Run' re-release with Madhavan and Jasmine on July 10, 2026
The 2002 Tamil hit Run, starring R Madhavan and Meera Jasmine, is getting a big-screen re-release on July 10, 2026.
Directed by N Lingusamy and produced by AM Rathnam, the film's return was announced on social media, inviting both longtime fans and new viewers to catch this classic in theaters again.
'Run' noted for ensemble and soundtrack
Alongside its lead pair, Run features a strong ensemble cast including Vivek and Atul Kulkarni.
The soundtrack by Vidyasagar was a huge hit back in the day, and Jeeva's cinematography added to its charm.
Fun fact: Run was even remade in Hindi later!
Meanwhile, Madhavan, who recently received the Padma Shri, is busy with his next project but will always be remembered for playing Shiva, the guy who falls for Priya despite her tough family ties.