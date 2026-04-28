'Runway' by Gaga, Doechii for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Entertainment Apr 28, 2026

Lady Gaga and Doechii just released "Runway," the first song revealed from The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack.

The track, co-written by Gaga and Bruno Mars, is all about loving fashion and owning the runway.

Directed by Parris Goebel, the video features the pair sewn into the same oversized red blazer, dramatic makeup, and 18th-century-inspired ballgowns, definitely a visual treat for anyone into style.