'Runway' by Gaga, Doechii for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Lady Gaga and Doechii just released "Runway," the first song revealed from The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack.
The track, co-written by Gaga and Bruno Mars, is all about loving fashion and owning the runway.
Directed by Parris Goebel, the video features the pair sewn into the same oversized red blazer, dramatic makeup, and 18th-century-inspired ballgowns, definitely a visual treat for anyone into style.
Sequel reunites Streep Hathaway Blunt Tucci
Fans will spot a clever Easter egg: a Runway magazine cover pops up in the video, tying back to the film's iconic fashion world.
The sequel brings back stars like Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, with director David Frankel also returning.
If you're into fashion or just love seeing bold collabs, this one's worth checking out!