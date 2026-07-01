Rush postpone Fort Worth Dickies Arena shows after Lee's illness
Entertainment
Rush fans in Fort Worth will have to wait a little longer.
Both concerts at Dickies Arena are postponed after lead singer Geddy Lee came down with laryngitis and bronchitis.
The band shared on Facebook that doctors told Geddy to rest up, saying, "We are deeply sorry to share that we must postpone our June 30 and July 2 shows (2026)."
New dates are set for July 11 and 13.
Rush tickets valid or refunds available
Don't worry, tickets for the original dates will still work for the rescheduled shows. If you can't make it, refunds are available where you bought your tickets.
This isn't the first delay on their Fifty Something tour; a previous show was pushed back due to travel issues after Mexico City.
The US leg kicked off last month in California.