Rush postpone Fort Worth Dickies Arena shows after Lee's illness Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

Rush fans in Fort Worth will have to wait a little longer.

Both concerts at Dickies Arena are postponed after lead singer Geddy Lee came down with laryngitis and bronchitis.

The band shared on Facebook that doctors told Geddy to rest up, saying, "We are deeply sorry to share that we must postpone our June 30 and July 2 shows (2026)."

New dates are set for July 11 and 13.