Russell Brand faces probe after wife read prison YouTube statement
Russell Brand is facing a new investigation after his wife read out his statement claiming innocence on their YouTube channel, while he is serving time for rape and sexual assault.
The UK Ministry of Justice is checking whether this public message from prison broke the rules about what inmates can say, especially if it causes distress.
Government considers tightening prisoner media rules
Officials are now questioning whether current rules on prisoner media contact are strict enough, especially with social platforms involved.
There is talk of updating policies so something like this does not happen again, and even the prime minister's official spokesperson called the situation "appalling."
Brand's lack of remorse has drawn criticism from Ed Miliband, highlighting the need for clearer boundaries on what prisoners can share publicly.