Russell Brand faces rape and sexual assault charges at Southwark
Entertainment
Russell Brand is on trial at Southwark Crown Court, facing serious charges of rape and sexual assault involving six women from 1999 to 2009.
His former assistant, Helen Berger, described his "insane sexual appetite" in court, saying his behavior was way beyond what she had seen with other celebrities.
Helen Berger describes workplace sex
Berger worked for Brand between 2006 and 2007. She shared that she often had to keep his mother and girlfriend from walking in on him having sex at work, and she saw similar things at his home.
She called the situation "very uncomfortable," adding that he talked about his sex life openly and graphically.
The trial is ongoing, and Brand has denied all charges.