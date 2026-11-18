Russell Brand investigated after Laura read prison message claiming innocence
Russell Brand is facing an investigation after his wife, Laura, read out a message from him on their podcast while he's serving time for rape and sexual assault.
The message, aired November 15, claimed his innocence.
Officials say this could have broken strict prison communication rules; if so, Brand might have his time speaking to Laura reduced.
Government probes prison communication rules
Brand's podcast has over 10 million followers, so the broadcast got a lot of attention. The government is looking into whether sharing messages like this from prison is allowed.
An alleged victim and officials have voiced concern about the impact of Brand's statement, and if he's found to have broken the rules, he could face even tighter restrictions on who he can talk to from behind bars.